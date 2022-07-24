10,470 Shares in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 1,200.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 28.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 36.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIM stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.95%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.92%.

CIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

