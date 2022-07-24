123,598 Shares in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Tronox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tronox by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 219,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tronox by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Tronox by 596.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 131,782 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tronox by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,205,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 756,737 shares during the period. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP grew its stake in Tronox by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Stock Up 0.6 %

TROX stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Insider Activity at Tronox

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,110.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $219,070. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

