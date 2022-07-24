1,500 Shares in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $953,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,072,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 457,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at $384,387.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,635.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $116,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Compass Point set a $26.50 target price on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of UMH opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.15. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a current ratio of 16.65.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 421.07%.

UMH Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

