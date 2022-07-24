1,705 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $119.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.24. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.69.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

