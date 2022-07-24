19,008 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,008 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,875 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,254,000 after buying an additional 672,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,750,000 after buying an additional 296,184 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $5,263,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 419.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at $175,639.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.07.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

