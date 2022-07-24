2,225 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Bunge by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average is $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

