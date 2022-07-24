4,267 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 21,529 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $3,328,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
W. R. Berkley Stock Down 2.7 %
WRB opened at $62.65 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.64. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73.
W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.
About W. R. Berkley
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
