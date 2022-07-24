962 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.53.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

