Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $4,130,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000,000 after acquiring an additional 910,813 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,959,000 after acquiring an additional 434,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $77.59 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.