Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 57.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.69. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.15 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

