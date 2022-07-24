Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) CEO Purchases $20,000.00 in Stock

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) CEO Amro A. Albanna purchased 1 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aditxt Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADTX opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. Aditxt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aditxt

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aditxt stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 196,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 1.34% of Aditxt at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

