AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Acquires 4,400 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 4,400 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$28,094.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,062,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,783,302.69.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AGF Management alerts:

On Wednesday, July 20th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 23,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,386.40.

On Monday, July 18th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 19,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,932.20.

On Friday, July 15th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 19,600 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,912.40.

On Wednesday, July 13th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 82,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$516,467.00.

On Monday, July 11th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 13,300 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,726.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 7,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.40.

AGF Management Stock Performance

TSE AGF.B opened at C$6.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.08. AGF Management Limited has a 12-month low of C$5.96 and a 12-month high of C$8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The firm has a market cap of C$434.94 million and a P/E ratio of 8.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGF Management Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.15.

(Get Rating)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.