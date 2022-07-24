Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,856 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,116 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 18,031 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 23,273 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,082 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,192 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.01. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,601.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.42.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

