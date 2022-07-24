Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1,047.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.68. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

