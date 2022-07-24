Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,422,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,580,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

