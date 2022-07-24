Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,462 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Shares of JNJ opened at $172.12 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.25 and its 200-day moving average is $174.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $452.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

