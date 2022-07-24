Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Position Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $88.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.