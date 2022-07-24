American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American States Water worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of American States Water by 2,152.9% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of AWR stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. American States Water has a 12 month low of $71.22 and a 12 month high of $103.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.26.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.