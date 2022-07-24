AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after buying an additional 338,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,726,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,492,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,185,000 after buying an additional 143,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $142.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABC. Argus raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.73.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

