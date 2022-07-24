Andreanne Boisvert Purchases 11,000 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andreanne Boisvert purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at C$29,040.

Osisko Mining Stock Down 0.7 %

OSK opened at C$2.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.90. Osisko Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.33 and a twelve month high of C$5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market cap of C$936.55 million and a P/E ratio of -191.43.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.0400774 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Osisko Mining Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on OSK. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on Osisko Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.50.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.