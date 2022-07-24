Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 232.0% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.91. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

