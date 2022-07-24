Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.7% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $217,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

