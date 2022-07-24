Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 90,612 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.1% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.2% in the first quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 111,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 232.0% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $154.09 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.91. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

