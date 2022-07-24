ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80.

