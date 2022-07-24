Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ET. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $10.25 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

