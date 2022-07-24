Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.56) to €6.00 ($6.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. AlphaValue upgraded Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.77) to €6.10 ($6.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

