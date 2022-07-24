Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 235,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,529,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,012,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,832,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RTM opened at $159.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $149.13 and a 1-year high of $192.32.

