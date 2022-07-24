Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $178,000 Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMD. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,958,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

