Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $8,079,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 269,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,705 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 106,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.52.
DraftKings Price Performance
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
