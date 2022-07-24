Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $205,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after acquiring an additional 173,677 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in ASML by 8,388.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,943,000 after buying an additional 147,640 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in ASML by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after buying an additional 146,912 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,888,000 after buying an additional 107,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML opened at $534.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($774.75) to €630.00 ($636.36) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($479.80) to €525.00 ($530.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($969.70) to €920.00 ($929.29) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

