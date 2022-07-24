Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.