Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 263 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 144,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

