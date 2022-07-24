Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance
Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.53) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.69) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
