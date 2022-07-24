Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 2,170 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $44.80 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $49.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58.

