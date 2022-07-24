Ashok Lahiri Sells 2,000 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $22,380.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,409,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,777,821.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Enovix Stock Performance
Shares of Enovix stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $39.48.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on ENVX shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.
Enovix Company Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
