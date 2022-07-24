Ashok Lahiri Sells 2,000 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $22,380.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,409,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,777,821.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $39.48.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Enovix during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Enovix by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENVX shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

