AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Raised to $159.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $159.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.86.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $117.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.35. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.26. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 23.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at $963,284,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $6,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,185,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,676,851. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,795 shares of company stock worth $77,363,265 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

