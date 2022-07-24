AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Raised to $159.00

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2022

AutoNation (NYSE:ANGet Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $159.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.86.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $117.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.35. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:ANGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.26. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 23.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at $963,284,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $6,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,185,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,676,851. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,795 shares of company stock worth $77,363,265 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.