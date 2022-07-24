Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,222,000 after acquiring an additional 110,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after acquiring an additional 228,256 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 329,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 142,384 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 143,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS opened at $63.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.