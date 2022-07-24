Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) PT Lowered to CHF 2,550

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from CHF 2,570 to CHF 2,550 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BYCBF has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank cut Barry Callebaut to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Barry Callebaut in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

BYCBF opened at $2,150.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,167.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,265.70. Barry Callebaut has a 12 month low of $2,070.10 and a 12 month high of $2,600.00.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

