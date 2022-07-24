BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Price Target Cut to €66.00

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €70.00 ($70.71) to €66.00 ($66.67) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BWAGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BAWAG Group from €68.00 ($68.69) to €70.00 ($70.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on BAWAG Group from €55.00 ($55.56) to €58.00 ($58.59) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BAWAG Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BWAGF opened at $47.00 on Friday. BAWAG Group has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

