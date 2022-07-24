Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in VOXX International in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on VOXX. StockNews.com began coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
VOXX International Stock Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ VOXX opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $193.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.18.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $163.88 million for the quarter.
About VOXX International
VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.
