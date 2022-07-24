Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,559 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,767 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NetApp by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $1,253,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NetApp by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,758 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 62,273 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

NetApp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $69.26 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

