Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $63.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $104.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.18.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

