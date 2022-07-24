Berenberg Bank Lowers Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target to GBX 480

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 575 ($6.87) to GBX 480 ($5.74) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROYMY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.49) to GBX 410 ($4.90) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($2.87) in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 632 ($7.56) to GBX 360 ($4.30) in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

Royal Mail Price Performance

ROYMY opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $14.54.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

