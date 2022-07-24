Berenberg Bank Lowers Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Price Target to 170.00

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from 180.00 to 170.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 390.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Schibsted ASA from 400.00 to 350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schibsted ASA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.13.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

SBBTF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

