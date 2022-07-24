Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.25.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Boise Cascade by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BCC opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.23.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.62 per share. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.