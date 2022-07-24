BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRSP. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 452,511 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 30,783 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BrightSpire Capital

In related news, Director Catherine Rice purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $50,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,342.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Rice purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $50,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,342.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mazzei purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 950,442 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $529,955 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BRSP opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $10.46.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 506.70%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

