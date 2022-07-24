Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Holdings Trimmed by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CABO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,866.00.

Insider Activity

Cable One Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,257.97 per share, with a total value of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,777.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $492,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,777.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One stock opened at $1,435.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,049.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,278.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,386.38.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Cable One Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.