Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) CFO Sells $16,916.85 in Stock

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) CFO Ramesh Murthy sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $16,916.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,069.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ramesh Murthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Ramesh Murthy sold 749 shares of Canoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $1,767.64.

On Friday, May 20th, Ramesh Murthy sold 439 shares of Canoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $1,611.13.

Shares of NYSE GOEV opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. Canoo Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 29.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,650,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 832,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Canoo by 77.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 186,366 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

