Cataldo (Aldo) Miccio Acquires 6,000,000 Shares of New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited (ASX:NZS) Stock

New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited (ASX:NZSGet Rating) insider Cataldo (Aldo) Miccio bought 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,408.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 5.40.

New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited produces nutraceuticals, seafood products, and marine ingredients in New Zealand and internationally. It primarily offers dried ling maw; and nutraceutical products, such as green lipped mussel powder, oyster powder, and astaxanthin extracts. The company also offers products its online.

