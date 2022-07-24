Cataldo (Aldo) Miccio Acquires 6,000,000 Shares of New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited (ASX:NZS) Stock

New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited (ASX:NZS – Get Rating) insider Cataldo (Aldo) Miccio bought 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,408.16).

New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 5.40.

New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Company Profile

New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited produces nutraceuticals, seafood products, and marine ingredients in New Zealand and internationally. It primarily offers dried ling maw; and nutraceutical products, such as green lipped mussel powder, oyster powder, and astaxanthin extracts. The company also offers products its online.

