China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZNH. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ZNH opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Articles

